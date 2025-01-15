Open Menu

Palestinian Health Ministry Says Israeli Air Strike Kills 6 In West Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Palestinian health ministry says Israeli air strike kills 6 in West Bank

Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday that an Israeli air strike on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank killed six people, including a teenager, with the Israeli military confirming it carried out an attack in the area

The Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday that an Israeli air strike on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank killed six people, including a teenager, with the Israeli military confirming it carried out an attack in the area.

"There are six martyrs and several injured as a result of the Israeli bombing of Jenin refugee camp," the Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military did not offer details but said it had carried out "an attack in the Jenin area".

The Palestinian ministry said among those killed was 15-year-old Mahmud Ashraf Mustafa Gharbiya.

Palestinian security forces of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) slammed the raid by the Israeli military.

"The pre-planned intervention ... thwarts all efforts being made to maintain security and order and restore life to normal," said Anwar Rajab, spokesman for the Palestinian forces, in a statement.

"It reflects the occupation's premeditated intentions to disrupt every national endeavour aimed at protecting our people."

Israeli forces make frequent raids on Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

