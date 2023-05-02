Palestinian hunger striker dies in Israeli detention

A Palestinian hunger striker died in Israeli custody Tuesday, nearly three months after being detained over his alleged ties to the Islamic Jihad group

Arraba, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):A Palestinian hunger striker died in Israeli custody Tuesday, nearly three months after being detained over his alleged ties to the Islamic Jihad group.

The death of Khader Adnan was swiftly followed by rocket fire from Gaza , which the Israeli army said "fell in open areas" without causing any casualties or damage.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh described the death of Adnan, who was arrested in the occupied West Bank, as a "deliberate assassination".

"By rejecting his request for his release, neglecting him medically and keeping him in his cell, despite the seriousness of his health condition," the premier said in a statement.

Israel's prison service announced the death of a detainee who was affiliated to Islamic Jihad.

He was "found early this morning in his cell unconscious," the prison service said in a statement.

Adnan, 45, was the first Palestinian to die as a direct result of a hunger strike, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club.

Other Palestinian detainees have died "as a result of attempts to force feed them", the advocacy group's director, Qaddura Faris, said.

Palestinians shut shops as they observed a general strike in West Bank cities in response to Adnan's death.