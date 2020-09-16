UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Inmate Contracts COVID-19 In Israeli Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:34 PM

Palestinian inmate contracts COVID-19 In Israeli prison

Another Palestinian detainee has been infected with corona-virus in an Israeli prison, raising the total count to 31, according to a Palestinian commission on Wednesday

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Another Palestinian detainee has been infected with corona-virus in an Israeli prison, raising the total count to 31, according to a Palestinian commission on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs said Eyad Abu Hashhash, who is held at the prison of Ashkelon, tested positive for COVID-19.

The prisoner was transferred to Remon prison in southern Israel for isolation, it said.

Around 4,500 Palestinians, including 41 women and 140 minors, are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures.

Related Topics

Prisoner Israel Women

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi discusses cooperation with French Ambas ..

6 minutes ago

Webinar advises UAE exporters on navigating Chines ..

6 minutes ago

Sudan says arrests 41 for possessing large amount ..

2 minutes ago

Legal action begins against handlers of fake accou ..

2 minutes ago

President stresses cyber security to protect citiz ..

2 minutes ago

US student charged with murder of Italian policema ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.