Palestinian inmate contracts COVID-19 In Israeli prison

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Another Palestinian detainee has been infected with corona-virus in an Israeli prison, raising the total count to 31, according to a Palestinian commission on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs said Eyad Abu Hashhash, who is held at the prison of Ashkelon, tested positive for COVID-19.

The prisoner was transferred to Remon prison in southern Israel for isolation, it said.

Around 4,500 Palestinians, including 41 women and 140 minors, are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures.