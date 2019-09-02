Palestinian Inmates Go on Hunger Strike Against Israeli Prison Conditions - Reports

Over 200 Palestinian inmates in an Israeli jail have begun a hunger strike in protest of poor living conditions, WAFA news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Over 200 Palestinian inmates in an Israeli jail have begun a hunger strike in protest of poor living conditions, WAFA news agency reported on Monday.

The hunger strike participants object to the installation of jamming devices in the Israeli jail of Rimon, fearing they might lead to cancer, and also demand better conditions for female inmates in the Damon prison, according to a statement by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs cited by the agency.

The inmates claim to have only resorted to such a measure because the Israeli Prison Service has refused to accept their requests and responded by closing two prison sections.

Israeli prisons have often been accused of maltreating their prisoners, especially Palestinians, who often then use hunger strikes to bring public attention to their plight.