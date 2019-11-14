Palestinian Islamic Jihad Says Ready for Ceasefire If Israel Stops Attacking Gaza

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group is ready for a truce with Israel if the latter stops its attacks on the Gaza Strip and agreements on easing blockade of the Palestinian enclave are observed, Ziyad Nakhalah, the chief of the group's political bureau, said on Thursday.

"The Islamic Jihad is ready for a ceasefire with Israel on specific conditions ” if [Israel] ceases its attacks and assaults on the Gaza Strip and observes agreements on easing the blockade," Nakhalah said live on al Kufiya broadcaster.

Nakhalah said it was Israel that began its aggressive actions against Palestinians, which led to the most recent escalation in the area.

Twenty-six Palestinians, including three children and one woman, had died, and 85 other people, including 31 children and 14 women, had been injured as a results of Israel's actions in Gaza during past two days, Nakhalah argued.

The escalation began early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a top commander from the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, triggering a fierce response.

The Israeli military said late on Wednesday that the Palestinian militants had fired about 360 rockets on Israel since Tuesday morning.