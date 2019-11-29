UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Issue Still Main Problem In Middle East - Organization Of Islamic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:05 AM

Palestinian settlement remains the main problem in the Middle East, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's assistant secretary general for Palestine and Jerusalem said on Thursday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Palestinian settlement remains the main problem in the Middle East, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's assistant secretary general for Palestine and Jerusalem said on Thursday.

"We know very well that... the Palestine problem is still a fundamental problem in the Middle East world. It is constantly discussed at the settlements of various international organizations," Samir Bakr Diab said at a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group.

At the same time, the official noted that the organization was constantly working on developing and strengthening ties around the world.

"We constantly expect new elements of cooperation in order to strengthen relations between representatives of different religions and strengthen ties between Russia and the Muslim world," he said.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The situation worsened in May 2018 after the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital. Palestine afterward rejected Washington's unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process with Israel.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation was established in 1969 and comprises 57 nations. Russia has the status of an observer country in the bloc.

