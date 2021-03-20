UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Killed By Israel Army In West Bank: Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:08 AM

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank: ministry

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers when clashes erupted during a demonstration in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers when clashes erupted during a demonstration in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"A citizen who was shot in the head with live ammunition died," the ministry said, adding the incident happened in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.

The Israeli army acknowledged a "violent riot" took place there, "during which dozens of Palestinian rioters hurled rocks at IDF troops." "IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means and by firing into the air," a statement from the army said.

"We are aware of reports regarding a Palestinian casualty. The cause of the injury is still unknown," the army said.

"The incident is being examined." Atef Yussef Hanaysheh, 42, was killed in a clash between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians demonstrating against Israeli settlement activity, said Beit Dajan mayor Abdelrahman Hanani.

"The soldiers fired when we approached a wildcat settlement near the village," he told AFP, using a term for settlements not recognised by the Israeli government.

Palestinians gather on Fridays across the West Bank to protest against the expansion of Israeli settlements, which are deemed illegal under international law.

The demonstrations are sometimes marred by clashes with the Israeli army.

Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, around 475,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, a territory with more than 2.8 million Palestinian inhabitants.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Protest Army Died Bank Jerusalem Nablus From Government Million

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

1 hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

1 hour ago

Rising prices can't stop US real estate boom

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.