Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Jenin

JENIN, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):A Palestinian was killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the official Voice of Palestine radio said.

"Young man, Ezzedin Salahat (26), was shot dead by the Israeli army in the Jenin refugee camp," the radio station said.

Earlier Thursday, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli soldier stormed the Jenin refugee camp, which led to clashes between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army.

The witnesses noted that clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli forces who used live and metal ammunition and tear gas canisters.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids have sparked clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.