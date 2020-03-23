Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: ministry

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank late Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry announced

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ):A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank late Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

The man was shot near Nilin west of Ramallah in the West Bank, the ministry said.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear and the Israeli army said it was looking into the incident.