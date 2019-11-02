UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Killed By Israeli Forces On Gaza Strip Border - Health Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 12:04 PM

Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces on Gaza Strip Border - Health Ministry

A Palestinian man died as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, said Saturda

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) A Palestinian man died as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, said Saturday.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israeli combat planes struck terrorists' targets in the Gaza Strip in response to 10 rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave. The IDF subsequently said they had struck targets of the Hamas movement, which controlled Gaza.

"The 27-year-old Palestinian died today at dawn as a result of an Israeli airstrike in the city of Khan Younis in the enclave," al-Qidra said.

The Israeli military reported that the rockets were fired late on Friday. Eight of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system. One of the rockets hit a residential building in southern Israel, damaging it.

On Friday, Palestinians held protests near the Gaza border, timed to an anniversary of the release of the British government's Balfour Declaration, published on November 2, 1917.

The document expressed support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" within the Ottoman Empire's region of Palestine.

The protest led to clashes with the Israeli forces. Ninety-six Palestinians have been injured in the violence.

One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders, and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their eternal and undivided capital.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Exchange Israel Palestine Gaza Died Bank Jerusalem Man November Border Jew From Government

Recent Stories

Bulls rule PSX, week-long trade concludes with gro ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition united to get NRO, save corruption: Ome ..

2 minutes ago

Govt's negotiating team to meet PM to today

12 minutes ago

Red-hot Warner 'maintaining the rage' as Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

SCO Heads of Governments' Next Meeting to Be Held ..

5 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman gives 48-hour time to Imran ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.