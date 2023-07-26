Open Menu

Palestinian Killed By Israeli Soldiers In West Bank: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

A Palestinian was killed on Wednesday by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):A Palestinian was killed on Wednesday by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Mohammad Nada, 23, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during a raid on a refugee camp west of the city of Nablus, the statement said.

Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses said that Israeli troops, backed by jeeps and military vehicles, raided houses in the Al-Ein refugee camp to search for Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces.

Fierce clashes broke out in the refugee camp between dozens of Palestinian young men and the Israeli soldiers, who opened fire to disperse the Palestinians hurling stones at them.

The Israeli authorities didn't comment on the incident. Israeli Radio reported that Israeli soldiers arrested two wanted Palestinians before pulling out from the refugee camp.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Vehicles Bank Young Nablus From Refugee

Recent Stories

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 88 ..

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 881mn

26 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

2 minutes ago
 11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

1 hour ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

1 hour ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

2 hours ago
Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

3 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

4 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

5 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

5 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World