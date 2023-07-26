Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

A Palestinian was killed on Wednesday by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):A Palestinian was killed on Wednesday by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Mohammad Nada, 23, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during a raid on a refugee camp west of the city of Nablus, the statement said.

Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses said that Israeli troops, backed by jeeps and military vehicles, raided houses in the Al-Ein refugee camp to search for Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces.

Fierce clashes broke out in the refugee camp between dozens of Palestinian young men and the Israeli soldiers, who opened fire to disperse the Palestinians hurling stones at them.

The Israeli authorities didn't comment on the incident. Israeli Radio reported that Israeli soldiers arrested two wanted Palestinians before pulling out from the refugee camp.