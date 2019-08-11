UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Killed By Israeli Troops On Gaza Border - Medics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 01:40 PM

Palestinian Killed by Israeli Troops on Gaza Border - Medics

GAZA STRIP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) A Palestinian man was fatally shot by the Israeli troops near the Gaza Strip border, medics and witnesses told Sputnik on Sunday.

"A 25-year-old Palestinian was killed by a gunshot in the east of Beit Hanoun.

The body of the deceased was taken to a hospital in the northern part of the enclave," Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, said.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that "an armed terrorist" from Gaza approached the border fence with Israel and "opened fire at IDF troops."

The military responded with fire toward him. The IDF tanks also fired at a Hamas target in Gaza.

Tensions often flare up on the Israeli-Gaza border, resulting in casualties from both sides.

