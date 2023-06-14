Palestinian killed, five Israelis wounded in West Bank violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nablus, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in a West Bank raid while five Israelis were injured in a separate shooting incident, as fresh violence hit the occupied territory Tuesday, officials said.

The Palestinian health ministry said 19-year-old Faris Abdel Moneim Mohammed Hashash "was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces during the aggression against Balata", a refugee camp in Nablus.

The Israeli army said in a statement it had launched a raid on Balata camp where it had found an "improvised weapon and explosive devices".

"During the activity, the forces spotted an armed gunman attempting to flee the residence and responded with live fire toward the gunman," the army said, adding "a hit was identified".

The army added that it also fired at "suspects" who threw explosives and rocks at soldiers.

In an earlier statement, the Israeli army said it had received a report of a shooting near the town of Yabad.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said an Israeli wounded by gunfire in that attack was hospitalised.

The army added that four soldiers were injured in an exchange of fire as they were pursuing the assailants from that attack, who are still at large.

Since the start of the year, at least 158 Palestinians, 21 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

The figures include combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.