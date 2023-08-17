Palestinian killed, health worker injured in Jenin Raid

During an early morning raid in Jenin, Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man and injured a female Ministry of Health worker.

RAMMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):During an early morning raid in Jenin, Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man and injured a female Ministry of Health worker.

The operations further led to the detention of 15 Palestinians and the demolition of several structures, including a school in the West Bank and residential facilities in the northern Jordan Valley. The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the deceased as Mustafa Kastuni, 32, who sustained fatal injuries from gunshots to the head, chest, and abdomen.

The ministry further reported that the 34-year-old health worker, who serves in supportive medical roles, was injured after being hit by bullets in the abdomen and chest. Eyewitnesses reported a significant presence of Israeli military forces in Jenin earlier in the day. They detailed that the forces detonated the residence of Kastuni while he was inside andsubsequently detained two young men, Hani Kastuni and Hassan Hasis.

In response, local national and Islamic groups in Jenin announced a day of mourning and encouraged residents to participate in Kastuni's funeral procession.

Concurrently, Israeli forces initiated a widespread operation involving raids, searches, and detentions across the West Bank. This operation, resulting in confrontations in certain regions, led to the arrest of 15 Palestinians. The Palestinian Prisoners Club stated that the detainees, accused of involvement in resistance activities against Israeli forces and settlers, were handed over for interrogation.

They further highlighted that during the raids, many households experienced significant disruption and several occupants were detained temporarily for on-site questioning. In addition, Israeli military bulldozers razed the "Ras Al-Teen" school situated in the Al-Qaboun Bedouin community near Kafr Malik town, east of Ramallah. Najeh Rustom, the head of the Kafr Malik village council, mentioned that the bulldozers, backed by Israeli forces, entered the community and dismantled its only educational facility. Additionally, residential infrastructures in Khirbet Humsa al-Tahta, northern Jordan Valley, were demolished following a military incursion from the Hamra checkpoint.