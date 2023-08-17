Open Menu

Palestinian Killed, Health Worker Injured In Jenin Raid

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Palestinian killed, health worker injured in Jenin Raid

During an early morning raid in Jenin, Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man and injured a female Ministry of Health worker.

RAMMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):During an early morning raid in Jenin, Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man and injured a female Ministry of Health worker.

The operations further led to the detention of 15 Palestinians and the demolition of several structures, including a school in the West Bank and residential facilities in the northern Jordan Valley. The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the deceased as Mustafa Kastuni, 32, who sustained fatal injuries from gunshots to the head, chest, and abdomen.

The ministry further reported that the 34-year-old health worker, who serves in supportive medical roles, was injured after being hit by bullets in the abdomen and chest. Eyewitnesses reported a significant presence of Israeli military forces in Jenin earlier in the day. They detailed that the forces detonated the residence of Kastuni while he was inside andsubsequently detained two young men, Hani Kastuni and Hassan Hasis.

In response, local national and Islamic groups in Jenin announced a day of mourning and encouraged residents to participate in Kastuni's funeral procession.

Concurrently, Israeli forces initiated a widespread operation involving raids, searches, and detentions across the West Bank. This operation, resulting in confrontations in certain regions, led to the arrest of 15 Palestinians. The Palestinian Prisoners Club stated that the detainees, accused of involvement in resistance activities against Israeli forces and settlers, were handed over for interrogation.

They further highlighted that during the raids, many households experienced significant disruption and several occupants were detained temporarily for on-site questioning. In addition, Israeli military bulldozers razed the "Ras Al-Teen" school situated in the Al-Qaboun Bedouin community near Kafr Malik town, east of Ramallah. Najeh Rustom, the head of the Kafr Malik village council, mentioned that the bulldozers, backed by Israeli forces, entered the community and dismantled its only educational facility. Additionally, residential infrastructures in Khirbet Humsa al-Tahta, northern Jordan Valley, were demolished following a military incursion from the Hamra checkpoint.

Related Topics

Injured Bank Young Man Ramallah From

Recent Stories

Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructi ..

Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructions on Express Highway

4 minutes ago
 Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners ..

Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners to rent

8 minutes ago
 South Korea fines 3 mobile carriers $25M for 'unfa ..

South Korea fines 3 mobile carriers $25M for 'unfair advertising'

39 seconds ago
 Tanzanian farmers benefit from introduction of Chi ..

Tanzanian farmers benefit from introduction of Chinese agricultural technology

7 minutes ago
 Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemn ..

Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemns Jaranwala incident

7 minutes ago
Most markets drop as US rate, China fears dent glo ..

Most markets drop as US rate, China fears dent global optimism

42 seconds ago
 Chief Commissioner emphasizes provision of timely ..

Chief Commissioner emphasizes provision of timely public services

7 minutes ago
 Traffic Police impounds 2,000 motorcycles over vio ..

Traffic Police impounds 2,000 motorcycles over violations during last three days ..

5 minutes ago
 ECP Sets Deadline for Political Parties to Submit ..

ECP Sets Deadline for Political Parties to Submit 2022-23 Financial Statements

2 minutes ago
 Six criminals arrested looted valuables recovered

Six criminals arrested looted valuables recovered

5 minutes ago
 ANP condemns Jaranwala incident, demands action ag ..

ANP condemns Jaranwala incident, demands action against perpetrators

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World