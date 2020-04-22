UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Killed In Car-ramming, Stabbing Attack: Israeli Police

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:15 PM

Israeli forces shot and killed on Wednesday a Palestinian after he rammed his vehicle into an Israeli checkpoint and stabbed a police officer there, the police said

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):Israeli forces shot and killed on Wednesday a Palestinian after he rammed his vehicle into an Israeli checkpoint and stabbed a police officer there, the police said.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement that the incident took place in a checkpoint in Abu Dis, outside Jerusalem. He added that the policeman sustained light-to-moderate injuries.

He said that in scans conducted following the incident, a pipe bomb was found in the area. "The area was closed off," he said.

A surveillance video footage from the scene, issued by the police, showed the attacker driving his van at the officer, lifting him in the air. The attacker then got out of the vehicle and started to stab the policeman and chase him, as other police officers at the site opened fire and killed him.

Over the past years, Palestinians have carried out sporadic attacks against Israeli security officers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but these attacks have recently decreased, especially since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

