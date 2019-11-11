UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Killed In Clashes On Anniversary Of Arafat's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:58 PM

Palestinian killed in clashes on anniversary of Arafat's death

Clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces Monday during demonstrations marking the 15th anniversary of the death of Yasser Arafat in the occupied West Bank, leaving a Palestinian shot dead, medics and Palestinian officials said

Hebron, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ):Clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces Monday during demonstrations marking the 15th anniversary of the death of Yasser Arafat in the occupied West Bank, leaving a Palestinian shot dead, medics and Palestinian officials said.

Demonstrations were held in Ramallah and the Hebron area in the West Bank to commemorate the legacy of Arafat, revered as a hero by Palestinians.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, who succeeded Arafat, laid a wreath at his tomb at a ceremony in Ramallah, where hundreds gathered with pictures and flags for the anniversary.

"Israel says the martyrs are criminals, terrorists and murderers," Abbas said.

"We will never agree to give up on our martyrs, our most sacred martyrs."Sporadic clashes erupted with Israeli forces, including in the Hebron area, where a Palestinian man was shot dead, the Palestinian health ministry and medics said.

Related Topics

Dead Martyrs Shaheed Israel Bank Man Ramallah Criminals

Recent Stories

Governor Sarwar hosts Sikh Yatrees

20 minutes ago

Russia, Brazil Working on New Projects in Energy, ..

20 minutes ago

Merkel, Conte to Share Expectations From New Europ ..

23 minutes ago

Five persons killed as car overturned near Talhar ..

23 minutes ago

Capt Hussain Khan Shaheed; hero of Kashmir freedom ..

23 minutes ago

Arsenal back Emery but warn results must improve

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.