Hebron, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ):Clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces Monday during demonstrations marking the 15th anniversary of the death of Yasser Arafat in the occupied West Bank, leaving a Palestinian shot dead, medics and Palestinian officials said.

Demonstrations were held in Ramallah and the Hebron area in the West Bank to commemorate the legacy of Arafat, revered as a hero by Palestinians.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, who succeeded Arafat, laid a wreath at his tomb at a ceremony in Ramallah, where hundreds gathered with pictures and flags for the anniversary.

"Israel says the martyrs are criminals, terrorists and murderers," Abbas said.

"We will never agree to give up on our martyrs, our most sacred martyrs."Sporadic clashes erupted with Israeli forces, including in the Hebron area, where a Palestinian man was shot dead, the Palestinian health ministry and medics said.