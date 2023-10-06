Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Palestinian was killed on Friday during clashes with Israelis in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara, where renewed violence during his funeral left nine others hospitalised

Huwara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A Palestinian was killed on Friday during clashes with Israelis in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara, where renewed violence during his funeral left nine others hospitalised.

In the latest fatal incident, the Palestinian health ministry said 19-year-old Labib Dmidi "was shot in the heart by settlers".

Mayor Moin Dmidi told AFP that the Palestinian teenager had sought refuge on the roof of his house, which was being attacked by settlers, when one of them shot him dead.

Another resident of the town, Abderrahman Dmidi, said the attack took place as settlers descended on Huwara overnight.

"More than 200 settlers gathered in the middle of Huwara after midnight, shouting and dancing, some of them with covered faces," he told AFP.

"They began throwing stones towards some houses, and then the young people... tried to defend their homes by throwing stones," he added.

The confrontation came after the Israeli army said soldiers shot dead a Palestinian who had opened fire on a car stuck in traffic at a junction adjacent to Huwara late on Thursday, without hitting any of the Israeli civilians inside.