Open Menu

Palestinian Killed In Clashes With Israelis In West Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

Palestinian was killed on Friday during clashes with Israelis in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara, where renewed violence during his funeral left nine others hospitalised

Huwara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A Palestinian was killed on Friday during clashes with Israelis in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara, where renewed violence during his funeral left nine others hospitalised.

In the latest fatal incident, the Palestinian health ministry said 19-year-old Labib Dmidi "was shot in the heart by settlers".

Mayor Moin Dmidi told AFP that the Palestinian teenager had sought refuge on the roof of his house, which was being attacked by settlers, when one of them shot him dead.

Another resident of the town, Abderrahman Dmidi, said the attack took place as settlers descended on Huwara overnight.

"More than 200 settlers gathered in the middle of Huwara after midnight, shouting and dancing, some of them with covered faces," he told AFP.

"They began throwing stones towards some houses, and then the young people... tried to defend their homes by throwing stones," he added.

The confrontation came after the Israeli army said soldiers shot dead a Palestinian who had opened fire on a car stuck in traffic at a junction adjacent to Huwara late on Thursday, without hitting any of the Israeli civilians inside.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Army Car Bank Traffic Young

Recent Stories

Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff ..

Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff in semis

4 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of ..

Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

4 minutes ago
 PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Paki ..

PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Pakistani journos

26 seconds ago
 US logs fastest hiring pace in months

US logs fastest hiring pace in months

30 seconds ago
 3rd Ethraa Career Fair to being 9 October, offerin ..

3rd Ethraa Career Fair to being 9 October, offering UAE nationals over 800 job o ..

23 minutes ago
 No undocumented alien to be allowed to stay in Pun ..

No undocumented alien to be allowed to stay in Punjab: Punjab Caretaker Chief Mi ..

23 minutes ago
Madad Ali Sindhi visits SABS University

Madad Ali Sindhi visits SABS University

23 minutes ago
 AJK to commemorate 18th anniversary of Oct. 8 eart ..

AJK to commemorate 18th anniversary of Oct. 8 earthquake

23 minutes ago
 IHRA seals private blood bank on massive violation ..

IHRA seals private blood bank on massive violations

25 minutes ago
 CM orders excellent arrangements for ‘Lahore Lah ..

CM orders excellent arrangements for ‘Lahore Lahore Hay’ fair

30 minutes ago
 Aneeq stresses importance of virtuous social behav ..

Aneeq stresses importance of virtuous social behavior alongside worship

30 minutes ago
 Gogi Butt’s nephews booked on power theft charge ..

Gogi Butt’s nephews booked on power theft charges

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World