Palestinian Killed In Israeli Air Raid In Central Gaza Strip - Palestinian Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Palestinian Killed in Israeli Air Raid in Central Gaza Strip - Palestinian Health Ministry

A Palestinian young man was killed during an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A Palestinian young man was killed during an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A Palestinian youth was killed as a result of Israeli attack on the central Gaza Strip. He was taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, but was pronounced dead," the ministry said in a statement.

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a top commander from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, triggering a fierce response.

More than 190 rockets were fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel from the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, tensions between Israel and Palestine flared up again. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), new rockets have been launched from Gaza toward Israel this morning. IDF is currently striking Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza.

