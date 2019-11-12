UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Killed In New Israeli Strike: Gaza Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:01 PM

A Palestinian was killed in a fresh Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the enclave's health ministry said, while Israel's military said it had targeted a rocket-launching unit for Islamic Jihad

The Gazan health ministry said Zaki Ghannam, 25, was killed and three others wounded in Beit Lahia. Israel said earlier it had carried out an air strike against militants preparing to launch rockets.

The Gazan health ministry said Zaki Ghannam, 25, was killed and three others wounded in Beit Lahia. Israel said earlier it had carried out an air strike against militants preparing to launch rockets.

The incident took place amid an escalation in violence between the two sides that followed an Israeli strike that killed an Islamic Jihad commander in the Gaza Strip.

