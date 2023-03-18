Palestinian Killed in West Bank During Clashes With Israeli Forces - Health Ministry

One Palestinian died in the West Bank during clashes with Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) One Palestinian died in the West Bank during clashes with Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs.

The 23-year old Palestinian, identified as Yazan Khasib, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh in the West Bank on Friday, the health ministry said in a statement.

At the end of February, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in Huwara, setting Palestinian homes and cars on fire. According to Israeli media reports, Israeli settlers rioted in Huwara after two Israeli brothers were shot dead in the area.

A 37-year-old Palestinian, identified as Sameh Aqtash, died as a result of an attack by Israeli settlers and army units in the Zatarah area, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, following the Huwara riots, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that 98 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli troops and settlers in Huwara, located near Nablus.