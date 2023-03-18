UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Killed In West Bank During Clashes With Israeli Forces - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Palestinian Killed in West Bank During Clashes With Israeli Forces - Health Ministry

One Palestinian died in the West Bank during clashes with Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) One Palestinian died in the West Bank during clashes with Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs.

The 23-year old Palestinian, identified as Yazan Khasib, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh in the West Bank on Friday, the health ministry said in a statement.

At the end of February, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in Huwara, setting Palestinian homes and cars on fire. According to Israeli media reports, Israeli settlers rioted in Huwara after two Israeli brothers were shot dead in the area.

A 37-year-old Palestinian, identified as Sameh Aqtash, died as a result of an attack by Israeli settlers and army units in the Zatarah area, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, following the Huwara riots, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that 98 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli troops and settlers in Huwara, located near Nablus.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Riots Army Died Bank Nablus February Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Classic Figure Skating Trophy attracts 1 ..

Abu Dhabi Classic Figure Skating Trophy attracts 145 talent athletes from 17 cou ..

41 seconds ago
 Bangladesh v Ireland first ODI scores

Bangladesh v Ireland first ODI scores

1 minute ago
 Three terrorists killed in South Awaran IBO: ISPR

Three terrorists killed in South Awaran IBO: ISPR

1 minute ago
 Governor assures N. Waziristan jirga of compensati ..

Governor assures N. Waziristan jirga of compensation for destructed shops

1 minute ago
 10 policemen including SSP injured in clashes with ..

10 policemen including SSP injured in clashes with PTI workers

1 minute ago
 Degree awarding ceremony of Isra university Islama ..

Degree awarding ceremony of Isra university Islamabad campus held

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.