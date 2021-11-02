UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Leader Abbas Paying Official Visit To Italy - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:50 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Italy for an official visit, media reported on Monday.

The president is accompanied by Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, his advisor for religious affairs and Islamic relations, Mahmoud al-Habbash, as well as other senior officials in his administration, the WAFA news agency said.

The agenda envisages meetings with the Italian leadership, including President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi, as well as with Pope Francis.

The Palestinian leader is expected to brief officials in Italy and the Vatican on the latest developments related to the middle Eastern conflict. He will also discuss bilateral relations and ways to promote them.

The visit is taking place as part of the Palestinian leader's efforts to defend his country's stance on various issues related to the longstanding conflict with Israel.

