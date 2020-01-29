GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday called on all of Palestine's political factions to unite in order to oppose US President Donald Trump's middle East peace deal.

Abbas, a member of the Fatah party, addressed Palestine's political factions, urging them to cooperate given the threats the territory faces after Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled the peace deal in Washington earlier on Tuesday.

"I would like to listen to Mr. Haniyeh [head of Hamas political bureau], I talked to him and he said to me first we need to meet you, we need to meet you immediately, and I said we are going to meet, and god willing, to start a new form of Palestinian work and Palestinian dialogue," he said.

Abbas added that the world would only recognize Palestinian statehood if the territory's political factions were united, in a firm rejection of the terms of Trump's so-called deal of the century.

"We need to step over and leave those little differences behind us in order to stand as one unified lion. And if we do this, certainly the whole world is going to accept this, and to believe that we are a people who deserve life," Abbas remarked.