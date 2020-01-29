UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Leader Abbas Urges Palestinian Factions To Unite Against Trump's Peace Deal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Palestinian Leader Abbas Urges Palestinian Factions to Unite Against Trump's Peace Deal

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday called on all of Palestine's political factions to unite in order to oppose US President Donald Trump's middle East peace deal.

Abbas, a member of the Fatah party, addressed Palestine's political factions, urging them to cooperate given the threats the territory faces after Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled the peace deal in Washington earlier on Tuesday.

"I would like to listen to Mr. Haniyeh [head of Hamas political bureau], I talked to him and he said to me first we need to meet you, we need to meet you immediately, and I said we are going to meet, and god willing, to start a new form of Palestinian work and Palestinian dialogue," he said.

Abbas added that the world would only recognize Palestinian statehood if the territory's political factions were united, in a firm rejection of the terms of Trump's so-called deal of the century.

"We need to step over and leave those little differences behind us in order to stand as one unified lion. And if we do this, certainly the whole world is going to accept this, and to believe that we are a people who deserve life," Abbas remarked.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister World Palestine Washington Trump Middle East God All

Recent Stories

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

6 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

6 minutes ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

2 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

2 hours ago

Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan ..

2 hours ago

Netanyahu Applauds UAE, Bahrain, Oman Envoys for A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.