Palestinian Leader Approves Month-Long Extension Of COVID-19 State Of Emergency - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:12 PM

Palestinian Leader Approves Month-Long Extension of COVID-19 State of Emergency - Reports

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has approved a 30-day extension of the state of emergency imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, national media reports on Tuesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has approved a 30-day extension of the state of emergency imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, national media reports on Tuesday.

According to Palestine's WAFA news agency, the emergency measures, which have been in place since March 5, were extended on Tuesday morning.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and leading public health officials have previously called for the emergency measures to be prolonged as the outbreak continues to spread across the region.

As of Monday, 532 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state of Palestine since the start of the outbreak, after ten new cases were confirmed. In total, two people have died after contracting the disease.

