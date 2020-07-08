Palestinian Leader Congratulates Putin on Russian Constitutional Vote Outcome - Kremlin

The Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas, has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the results on the nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments, the Kremlin press service reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas, has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the results on the nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments, the Kremlin press service reported on Wednesday.

The amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution came into force on Saturday after gaining the support of 77.92 percent of people who cast their ballots in a nationwide vote.

The turnout was just below 68 percent.

"Abbas congratulated the Russian president and the Russian people on the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as on the results of the all-Russian vote on changes to the Russian constitution," the press service said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Putin and Abbas held talks, during which exchanged views on the middle Eastern settlement.