Palestinian Leader Extends State Of Emergency For 1 Month Over Coronavirus - Decree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:07 PM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday issued a decree on the extension of the state of emergency across the Palestinian territories for another month over the spread of the coronavirus.

The state of emergency was initially declared on March 3.

"We have decided to extend the state of emergency for 30 days throughout the occupied Palestinian territories to confront the coronavirus outbreak," the decree read, as quoted by the state news agency WAFA.

According to the decree, the relevant authorities should continue to take all necessary measures to combat the pandemic, protect public health, and ensure security and stability.

So far, the authorities have confirmed 160 cases of the disease across the Palestinian territories, with 12 of them being registered in the Gaza Strip.

