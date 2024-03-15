Palestinian Leader Names Adviser Mohammed Mustafa As PM
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has appointed Mohammed Mustafa, a long-trusted adviser on economic affairs, as prime minister, the official Wafa news agency said on Thursday
The 69-year-old now faces the task of forming a new government for the Palestinian Authority, which has limited powers in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Mustafa, who studied at George Washington University in the United States, is an independent executive committee member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation -- dominated by the ruling Fatah movement.
He has served as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, held a board seat at the Palestine Investment Fund and worked in a number of senior positions at the World Bank.
