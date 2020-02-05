UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast In Light Of US Peace Plan - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:43 AM

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast in Light of US Peace Plan - State Media

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev met on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump last week, Palestine News Agency reported

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev met on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump last week, Palestine News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Abbas praised Russia's support for the Palestinians' rights and a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the media said.

Lavrentyev, in turn, confirmed that Russia was committed to implementation of international resolutions regarding the conflict and said that the US "deal of the century" was not viable, according to the media.

Under the "deal of the century" unveiled by Trump on January 28, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

The peace plan triggered a strong backlash, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital. The Arab League also rejected the peace plan, calling it "unjust," and urged the international community to counter any Israeli attempt to implement it.

Related Topics

Century Syria Israel Palestine Russia Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East January Media Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

29 seconds ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

43 minutes ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

44 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

44 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

44 minutes ago

Kuwait to highlight sustainability at Expo 2020

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.