Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast in Light of US Peace Plan - State Media

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev met on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump last week, Palestine News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Abbas praised Russia's support for the Palestinians' rights and a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the media said.

Lavrentyev, in turn, confirmed that Russia was committed to implementation of international resolutions regarding the conflict and said that the US "deal of the century" was not viable, according to the media.

Under the "deal of the century" unveiled by Trump on January 28, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

The peace plan triggered a strong backlash, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital. The Arab League also rejected the peace plan, calling it "unjust," and urged the international community to counter any Israeli attempt to implement it.