Palestinian Leader to Meet With Jordanian King, Egyptian President During Visits - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will hold meetings with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi as part of his official visits to the countries, Palestine's Maan news agency reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Abbas and his delegation arrived in Jordan, where he is set to meet the country's king in the port city of Aqaba, according to the news agency.

Later in the day, the Palestinian leader is expected to leave for Cairo to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart on Monday.