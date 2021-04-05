Palestinian Leader Travels to Germany via Jordan for Medical Check-Up - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Palestinian National Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas is on his way to the German capital of Berlin for a routine health check, Asharq News reported on Monday, citing Palestinian officials.

Earlier in the day, Jordanian aircraft made a stop in Ramallah to bring Abbas to Amman, from where he will travel to Germany, the news outlet said.

One of the officials revealed that Abbas will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his multi-day visit. According to the officials, Abbas plans to ask for Europe's intervention in putting pressure on Israel to allow residents of occupied Jerusalem to participate in the legislative elections scheduled for May 22 of this year.

Two years ago, Abbas underwent intestinal surgery at a Berlin hospital, and since then has been visiting the same facility for routine health examination, according to Asharq News.