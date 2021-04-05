UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Leader Travels To Germany Via Jordan For Medical Check-Up - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Palestinian Leader Travels to Germany via Jordan for Medical Check-Up - Reports

GAZA/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Palestinian National Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas is on his way to the German capital of Berlin for a routine health check, Asharq News reported on Monday, citing Palestinian officials.

Earlier in the day, Jordanian aircraft made a stop in Ramallah to bring Abbas to Amman, from where he will travel to Germany, the news outlet said.

One of the officials revealed that Abbas will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his multi-day visit. According to the officials, Abbas plans to ask for Europe's intervention in putting pressure on Israel to allow residents of occupied Jerusalem to participate in the legislative elections scheduled for May 22 of this year.

Two years ago, Abbas underwent intestinal surgery at a Berlin hospital, and since then has been visiting the same facility for routine health examination, according to Asharq News.

Related Topics

Israel Europe German Visit Germany Berlin Jerusalem Amman Ramallah Same Angela Merkel May From

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

25 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

26 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

26 minutes ago

US replaces AstraZeneca with J&J running vaccine p ..

5 minutes ago

Youth being provided tractors for agriculture sect ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.