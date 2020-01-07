Palestinian Leader Wants to Pressure Israel to Allow East Jerusalem Vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas has called on the world community to exert pressure on Israel so that Palestinian citizens residing in East Jerusalem can vote in the planned presidential election.

"The only problem is Israel, which refuses to hold elections in Jerusalem, the capital of the state of Palestine. We will never hold elections without a vote in Jerusalem. We ask the entire world to exert pressure on Israel to hold elections," Abbas said, as quoted by the Palestine news Agency on Tuesday.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas pledged to convene elections speaking at the 74th UN General Assembly in September. The date has not been set yet.

In December, Abbas said he was delaying the elections until Israel issues an official approval to allow Palestinians living in East Jerusalem to participate in planned general and presidential elections.

The last Palestinian presidential and general elections took place in 2005 and 2006, respectively.