Palestinian Leader Welcomes UK Foreign Minister to Ramallah for Talks on Mideast Peace

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas met with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Ramallah on Tuesday for talks on the Israeli-Palestinian peace.

"We welcome the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Palestine, and we appreciate the importance of this visit in these complicated circumstances," Abbas was quoted as saying by the WAFA news agency.

Palestinians have been angered by a pact that Israel struck with the United Arab Emirates earlier in August. The historic deal will see them establish official ties in return for Israel suspending the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The president of the Palestinian Authority reiterated that no lasting peace could be achieved in the Middle East by bypassing the Palestinians, who are seeking to create their own state in the West Bank, with the capital in eastern Jerusalem.

"There will be no peace, security and stability in our region without ending the Israeli occupation of our land and the Palestinian people gaining their freedom and independence in their sovereign state on the 1967 borders," Abbas warned.

Raab traveled to the de facto capital of the Palestinian Authority after meeting with the sitting and alternate Israeli prime ministers and his counterpart.

He said ahead of the trip that the UK sought a renewed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. The UK remains committed to a two-state solution and does not recognize the Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian lands.