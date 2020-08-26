UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Leader Welcomes UK Foreign Minister To Ramallah For Talks On Mideast Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:22 AM

Palestinian Leader Welcomes UK Foreign Minister to Ramallah for Talks on Mideast Peace

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas met with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Ramallah on Tuesday for talks on the Israeli-Palestinian peace

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas met with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Ramallah on Tuesday for talks on the Israeli-Palestinian peace.

"We welcome the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Palestine, and we appreciate the importance of this visit in these complicated circumstances," Abbas was quoted as saying by the WAFA news agency.

Palestinians have been angered by a pact that Israel struck with the United Arab Emirates earlier in August. The historic deal will see them establish official ties in return for Israel suspending the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The president of the Palestinian Authority reiterated that no lasting peace could be achieved in the Middle East by bypassing the Palestinians, who are seeking to create their own state in the West Bank, with the capital in eastern Jerusalem.

"There will be no peace, security and stability in our region without ending the Israeli occupation of our land and the Palestinian people gaining their freedom and independence in their sovereign state on the 1967 borders," Abbas warned.

Raab traveled to the de facto capital of the Palestinian Authority after meeting with the sitting and alternate Israeli prime ministers and his counterpart.

He said ahead of the trip that the UK sought a renewed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. The UK remains committed to a two-state solution and does not recognize the Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian lands.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Visit Bank Jerusalem Ramallah Independence United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Middle East August

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

26 minutes ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

51 seconds ago

Israel, UAE defense ministers discuss normalisatio ..

53 seconds ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

26 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal ..

26 minutes ago

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as al ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.