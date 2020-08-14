Palestinian Leadership Denounces UAE, Israel, US Agreement to Normalize Ties - Spokesman

President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas denounced the detente between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, his spokesperson said on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas denounced the detente between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The Palestinian leadership rejects and denounces the surprising, trilateral, UAE, Israeli and US announcement," Abbas' spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

Abu Rudeineh added that the Palestinian leadership equated the move to aggression against the Palestinian people.

"The Palestinian leadership considers the Emirati-Israeli normalization to destroy the Arab Peace Initiative and an aggression against the Palestinian people," Abu Rudeineh said.

Earlier in the day, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank.