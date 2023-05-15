UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Man Shot Dead By Israeli Army In West Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 06:53 PM

NABLUS, Palestine , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):A Palestinian man was shot dead by the Israeli army on Monday in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

"A citizen was killed by Israeli army bullets in Askar camp, east of Nablus," the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

The Palestinian citizen died upon his arrival at Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus.

Another person was injured, the statement said, adding he is in a stable condition.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army as the latter stormed Askar camp, using live bullets and gas bombs.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Israeli forces raid Palestinian territories on an almost daily basis, mostly under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians.

