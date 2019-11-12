Palestinian martyred in fresh Israeli airstrike in Gaza

A Palestinian was martyred in a fresh Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, shortly after the killing of a resistance commander in the territory

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : The army said a warplane targeted two Islamic Jihad operatives preparing to fire rockets into Israel

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a man was killed and several people were injured and admitted to hospital in northern Gaza.

The situation escalated in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after Israeli forces killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of resistance group Islamic Jihad, in an airstrike.

Israeli warplanes also launched an airstrike targeting Islamic Jihad member Akram al-Ajouri in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Two people, including al-Ajouri's son, were killed and ten others injured, but the Islamic Jihad leader emerged unhurt.