UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Martyred In Fresh Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:13 PM

Palestinian martyred in fresh Israeli airstrike in Gaza

A Palestinian was martyred in a fresh Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, shortly after the killing of a resistance commander in the territory

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A Palestinian was martyred in a fresh Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, shortly after the killing of a resistance commander in the territory. The army said a warplane targeted two Islamic Jihad operatives preparing to fire rockets into Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a man was killed and several people were injured and admitted to hospital in northern Gaza.

The situation escalated in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after Israeli forces killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of resistance group Islamic Jihad, in an airstrike.

Israeli warplanes also launched an airstrike targeting Islamic Jihad member Akram al-Ajouri in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Two people, including al-Ajouri's son, were killed and ten others injured, but the Islamic Jihad leader emerged unhurt.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Syria Israel Jihad Gaza Damascus Man

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif conditionally allowed to fly to Londo ..

13 minutes ago

PTCL ‘Fun &Sports Gala 2019’concludes in Islam ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council issues resolution classi ..

15 minutes ago

ADNOC partners with Abu Dhabi’s Group 42 to deve ..

15 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University hosts a meeting of all a ..

2 minutes ago

AEDB signs implementation agreements for setting u ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.