Palestinian Minister Discusses Relations With US in Phone Call With State Dept. Official

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs, said on Twitter he had spoken by phone with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs at the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Hady Amr.

"Today I had a telephone conversation with Mr. Hady Amr, who is responsible for Palestinian-Israeli affairs in the US State Department," al-Sheikh said.

"We discussed bilateral relations, the political situation, the latest news and events. The conversation was positive, and we decided to continue the communication," he said.