Palestinian Minister Discusses Relations With US In Phone Call With State Dept. Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Palestinian Minister Discusses Relations With US in Phone Call With State Dept. Official

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs, said on Twitter he had spoken by phone with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs at the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Hady Amr.

"Today I had a telephone conversation with Mr. Hady Amr, who is responsible for Palestinian-Israeli affairs in the US State Department," al-Sheikh said.

"We discussed bilateral relations, the political situation, the latest news and events. The conversation was positive, and we decided to continue the communication," he said.

More Stories From World

