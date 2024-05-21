Open Menu

Palestinian Ministry Says Israel Troops Kill 7 In West Bank Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Palestinian ministry says Israel troops kill 7 in West Bank raid

Palestinian health officials said Israeli troops killed seven Palestinians during a raid Tuesday in the West Bank city of Jenin, where the military said it had launched a counterterrorism operation

Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Palestinian health officials said Israeli troops killed seven Palestinians during a raid Tuesday in the West Bank city of Jenin, where the military said it had launched a counterterrorism operation.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said nine people had been wounded, including two who were in critical condition.

The Israeli military said that troops had launched a "counterterrorism operation in Jenin and they were fighting with armed men", without providing further details.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that among those killed was a surgeon, Usaeed Jabareen, from the Jenin government hospital.

A school teacher and a student were also among the dead, Wafa reported, quoting hospital director Wissam Bakr.

Related Topics

Dead Student Bank Ramallah From Government

Recent Stories

Pak meet England in T20I series opener at Headingl ..

Pak meet England in T20I series opener at Headingley

8 minutes ago
 Theatre and Film Script Writing Workshop continues ..

Theatre and Film Script Writing Workshop continues at PNCA

8 minutes ago
 FCCI offers condolences on Iranian President's dea ..

FCCI offers condolences on Iranian President's death

8 minutes ago
 One dead as Singapore Airlines Boeing flight hits ..

One dead as Singapore Airlines Boeing flight hits severe turbulence

8 minutes ago
 Punjab University, AGAHE ink MoU

Punjab University, AGAHE ink MoU

2 minutes ago
 The International Monetary Fund cautions on timing ..

The International Monetary Fund cautions on timing of UK rate cut

2 minutes ago
IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran ..

IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trad ..

Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..

2 hours ago
 IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of a ..

IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies

2 hours ago
 The President of Turkmenistan and the National Lea ..

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Desig ..

Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

4 hours ago

More Stories From World