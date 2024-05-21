Palestinian ministry says Israel troops kill 7 in West Bank raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Palestinian health officials said Israeli troops killed seven Palestinians during a raid Tuesday in the West Bank city of Jenin, where the military said it had launched a counterterrorism operation.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said nine people had been wounded, including two who were in critical condition.

The Israeli military said that troops had launched a "counterterrorism operation in Jenin and they were fighting with armed men", without providing further details.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that among those killed was a surgeon, Usaeed Jabareen, from the Jenin government hospital.

A school teacher and a student were also among the dead, Wafa reported, quoting hospital director Wissam Bakr.