Palestinian Ministry Says Israel Troops Kill 7 In West Bank Raid
Published May 21, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Palestinian health officials said Israeli troops killed seven Palestinians during a raid Tuesday in the West Bank city of Jenin, where the military said it had launched a counterterrorism operation
The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said nine people had been wounded, including two who were in critical condition.
The Israeli military said that troops had launched a "counterterrorism operation in Jenin and they were fighting with armed men", without providing further details.
Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that among those killed was a surgeon, Usaeed Jabareen, from the Jenin government hospital.
A school teacher and a student were also among the dead, Wafa reported, quoting hospital director Wissam Bakr.
