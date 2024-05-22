Palestinian ministry says Israel troops kill 8 in West Bank raid

Palestinian health officials said eight Palestinians were killed Tuesday in an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin

Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Palestinian health officials said eight Palestinians were killed Tuesday in an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said Israeli troops had killed eight people -- raising an earlier toll of seven -- and wounded nearly 20 others during the raid, which began in the morning in Jenin city.

An AFP journalist saw four bodies at Jenin's Khalil Suleiman government hospital morgue.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that surgeon Usaeed Jabareen, from the government hospital, was among those killed.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on the social media platform X that Jabareen "was shot on his way to work".

A schoolteacher and a student were also among the dead, Wafa reported, quoting hospital director Wissam Bakr.

Amer Manasra, a 25-year-old freelance journalist, told AFP he had been wounded by Israeli forces during the raid.

"I was hit in the back of my leg by a stray bullet fired by Israeli forces," he said from a hospital bed, adding the incident had taken place near the entrance to the camp.