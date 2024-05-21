Palestinian Ministry Says Israeli Troops Kill 7 In West Bank Raid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Palestinian health officials said Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians during a raid Tuesday in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where the military said it had launched a counterterrorism operation
Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Palestinian health officials said Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians during a raid Tuesday in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where the military said it had launched a counterterrorism operation.
The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said nine more people had been wounded, including two who were in critical condition.
The Israeli military said in a statement that troops had launched a "counterterrorism operation in Jenin and they were fighting with armed men", without providing further details.
Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that among those killed was a surgeon, Usaeed Jabareen, from the Jenin government hospital.
A school teacher and a student were also killed, Wafa reported, quoting hospital director Wissam Bakr.
Following the raid, all schools in Jenin and in the adjacent refugee camp had been evacuated, Wafa said.
Jenin has been a stronghold of Palestinian militant groups and the Israeli army regularly carries out raids in the city and at the camp.
The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence for more than a year, but particularly since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7.
At least 512 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since the Gaza war broke out, according to Palestinian officials.
At least 12 Israelis have also been killed in attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
The Gaza Strip has been engulfed in more than seven months of war since Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Israel's retaliatory offensive since then has killed at least 35,562 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.
Recent Stories
CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters
13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims
Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen
PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing
Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..
KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian Preside ..
Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company
Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO
More Stories From World
-
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims3 minutes ago
-
Small island states win key climate case in UN court18 minutes ago
-
Small island states win key climate case in UN court18 minutes ago
-
One death, injuries after 'severe turbulence' on Boeing plane: Singapore Airlines1 hour ago
-
Palestinian ministry says Israel troops kill 7 in West Bank raid23 minutes ago
-
Trump social account shares video mentioning 'unified reich'1 hour ago
-
Germany's Kroos to retire from football after Euro 20241 hour ago
-
China says made 'stern representations' to US over Blinken congratulating Taiwan's Lai1 hour ago
-
Spain 'definitively' withdraws ambassador to Argentina: foreign minister1 hour ago
-
OpenAI apologizes to actress Johansson over AI voice similarity1 hour ago
-
Germany's Kroos to retire from football after Euro 20241 hour ago
-
Germany's Kroos to retire from football after Euro 20242 hours ago