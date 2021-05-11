UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Movement Hamas Says It Fired Over 130 Rockets Toward Tel Aviv

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Palestinian Movement Hamas Says It Fired Over 130 Rockets Toward Tel Aviv

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Kataib Qassam brigade of Palestinian movement Hamas fired 130 rockets in the direction of Tel Aviv in response to airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Abu Hamza, a spokesman for Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said on Tuesday.

"Kataib Qassam has fired more than 130 rockets at Tel Aviv and its environs ... Kataib Qassam urges the media to travel to Tel Aviv and its environs to capture the consequences of the rocket strikes," the statement says.

Earlier, Saraya Al-Quds said that the Kataib Qassam brigades would strike at 21.00 local time in response to the Israeli Air Force strikes on residential high-rise buildings and civilians in the Gaza Strip.

