UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian National Unity Should Be Restored On Basis Of PLO As Soon As Possible - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 11:05 PM

Palestinian National Unity Should Be Restored on Basis of PLO As Soon As Possible - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Saturday held a meting with the Palestinian deputy prime minister and a member of the Fatah Central Committee, Abu Rudeineh, during which the parties stressed the need to restore the Palestinian national unity on the basis of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Saturday held a meting with the Palestinian deputy prime minister and a member of the Fatah Central Committee, Abu Rudeineh, during which the parties stressed the need to restore the Palestinian national unity on the basis of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, which was also attended by Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow [Abdel Hafiz] Nofal, a thorough exchange of views was held on the situation in the middle East settlement and inter-Palestinian relations. At the same time, the focus was on the need for the early restoration of Palestinian national unity on the PLO platform. In this context, the Russian side welcomed the readiness confirmed by all Palestinian political forces to participate in the general elections in the Palestinian territories," the statement read.

The ministry also stated that the parties discussed the relevant issues related to further strengthening of Russia-Palestine relations.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas pledged to convene elections, speaking at the 74th UN General Assembly in September. The date has not been set yet.

The last Palestinian presidential and general elections took place in 2005 and 2006, respectively. After that, prospects for a new election became increasingly unlikely as the antagonism between Fatah and Hamas grew stronger. Disagreements between the two parties has made it near impossible to hold elections until now.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Exchange Palestine Moscow Russia Same Middle East September All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Egypt beach resorts fight global scourge of plasti ..

51 seconds ago

Everton pull off ambitious chase of Ancelotti

55 seconds ago

Noor Jahan's death anniversary observed

57 seconds ago

Cuban Parliament Names Manuel Marrero to Be Prime ..

1 minute ago

Govt not to allow Maryam to go abroad: MNA

5 minutes ago

Zidane says Guardiola 'best coach in the world'

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.