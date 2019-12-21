Palestinian National Unity Should Be Restored on Basis of PLO As Soon As Possible - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Saturday held a meting with the Palestinian deputy prime minister and a member of the Fatah Central Committee, Abu Rudeineh, during which the parties stressed the need to restore the Palestinian national unity on the basis of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, which was also attended by Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow [Abdel Hafiz] Nofal, a thorough exchange of views was held on the situation in the middle East settlement and inter-Palestinian relations. At the same time, the focus was on the need for the early restoration of Palestinian national unity on the PLO platform. In this context, the Russian side welcomed the readiness confirmed by all Palestinian political forces to participate in the general elections in the Palestinian territories," the statement read.

The ministry also stated that the parties discussed the relevant issues related to further strengthening of Russia-Palestine relations.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas pledged to convene elections, speaking at the 74th UN General Assembly in September. The date has not been set yet.

The last Palestinian presidential and general elections took place in 2005 and 2006, respectively. After that, prospects for a new election became increasingly unlikely as the antagonism between Fatah and Hamas grew stronger. Disagreements between the two parties has made it near impossible to hold elections until now.