Palestinian Officials Criticize Trump's Decision To Impose Sanctions On ICC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 04:16 PM

Palestinian officials criticize Trump's decision to impose sanctions on ICC

Palestinian officials on Friday criticized the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its judges

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Palestinian officials on Friday criticized the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its judges.

"It is an absurd, aggressive and arrogant decision," Mahmoud al-Habbash, the supreme judge of Palestine, said in a press statement sent to Xinhua.

Meanwhile, Islamic Hamas movement, ruler of the Gaza Strip, said in a press statement "the decision reflects the logic of bullying that governs the behavior of this administration and its hostility to all international laws and norms.

" Hazem Qasem, Hamas spokesman in Gaza, said "the U.S. sanctions against ICC officials aim to protect war criminals and the leaders of the Israeli occupation.""This decision encourages the Israeli leaders to continue their aggression against our people and their rebellion against all international laws, resolution and human morals," added Qasem.

On Thursday, Israeli public radio reported that Trump authorized economic sanctions against ICC officials engaged in an investigation into possible war crimes by U.S. forces in Afghanistan, as well as the Chief Prosecutor's actions against Israel.

