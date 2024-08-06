Palestinian officials say eight dead in Israel West Bank raids

(@FahadShabbir)

Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Palestinian officials said Israeli forces killed eight people in two separate raids in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of abating.

Four people were killed in the Jenin area and four in Tubas district when Israeli forces carried out early morning raids, the Palestinian Red Crescent and the health ministry in Ramallah said.

The Israeli army reported its aircraft struck in the Jenin area, but did not give details on casualties.

"Four martyrs and three wounded, one of whom is very critical, due to the occupation's shelling of two vehicles in the eastern neighbourhood of Jenin," the Red Crescent said in a statement.

It later said three more were wounded in Jenin.

The health ministry said: "There are four martyrs and seven wounded from occupation gunfire in the town of Aqaba in Tubas district."

The ministry later said three more were wounded in Aqaba.