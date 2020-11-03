Palestinian on Hunger Strike for 100 Days in Israeli Prison Under Administrative Detention

Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Ahras, who was detained by Israeli authorities on July 27, has spent 100 days on a hunger strike, a spokesman of the Center for Prisoners of Palestine for Studies, Riad al-Ashqar told Sputnik on Tuesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Ahras, who was detained by Israeli authorities on July 27, has spent 100 days on a hunger strike, a spokesman of the Center for Prisoners of Palestine for Studies, Riad al-Ashqar told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The hunger strike of Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Ahras against the practice of administrative detention in Israeli prisons has continued for 100 days," al-Ashqar said.

He added that al-Ahras denied all the proposals made by the Israeli authorities and insisted on immediate release.

"The detention period expires on November 26, but can be extended," al-Ashqar said.

Israeli authorities practice administrative detention, which allows to detain a person in prison without trial, just for security reasons. At the moment, 270 Palestinians are under administrative detention in Israel and many of them already had their detention period extended.

The UN has condemned the practice, saying that it runs counter to the international humanitarian and human rights law.