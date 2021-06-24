Palestinian Police Fire Tear Gas on Protesters in Ramallah - Reports

The Palestinian security forces have deployed tear gas to disperse protesters who gathered in Ramallah in the wake of an activist's death, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday

GAZA CITY/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Palestinian security forces have deployed tear gas to disperse protesters who gathered in Ramallah in the wake of an activist's death, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

According to the broadcaster, the protesters were expressing their outrage over the death of political activist Nizar Banat in Hebron earlier in the day.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that Banat's death, which took place in police custody, has sparked a wide-ranging discussion in Palestinian society. The family of the deceased claims that he was beaten to death.

The Maan news agency later said that demonstrators marched to the residence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah and demanded that authorities probe the circumstances of the incident and bring the security officers who arrested Banat to justice.

Hebron Governor Jebrin Albakri told reporters that Banat was arrested by security forces, "which caused his health to deteriorate, necessitating his transfer to the Hebron hospital, where he died."

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced forming a commission to investigate the incident.

Amnesty International has already demanded from the Palestinian Authority an honest and transparent investigation.

All Palestinian political movements, including Hamas, have condemned what they say was the activist's killing.