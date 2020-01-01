Palestinian population reaches over 13 mln in 2019: statistics

The Palestinian population around the world has increased to over 13 million, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):The Palestinian population around the world has increased to over 13 million, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

In a year-end report, the governmental body said more than five million are inside Palestinian territories and nearly six million in Arab countries.

Around three million reside in the West Bank and two million in the Gaza Strip, the report said.

Palestinian refugees make up to 42 percent of the Palestinian population in Palestinian areas, it said, adding 26 percent of them are in the West Bank and 66 percent in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the report cited a decline in fertility rate in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip over the past decade, saying this may be detected in the decrease in average household size, 5.1 persons in 2017 compared to 6.1 in 2000.