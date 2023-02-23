UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Premier Urges EU To 'stop Policy Of Promoting Israeli Aggression'

Published February 23, 2023

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urged the European Union on Wednesday to "end its double standard policy that encourages Israel to continue its attacks." Shtayyeh received the Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Palestine, Margrete Auken, at his office in Ramallah, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's office

Shtayyeh received the Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Palestine, Margrete Auken, at his office in Ramallah, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's office.

The EU Representative to Palestine, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, was also present at the meeting.

Shtayyeh briefed the delegation on Israel's increasing violations against the Palestinians and the recent attack in the West Bank city of Nablus.

He urged the EU to "take punitive measures to halt Israeli violations against international law in Palestine.

" The death toll from the raid carried out by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus rose to 11 late Wednesday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry released a statement saying that 66-year-old Anan Shawkat Annab, who suffered from tear gas inhalation, died in a hospital.

The ministry said 102 others were also injured, including six in critical condition.

According to witnesses, Israeli army forces raided Nablus and surrounded a house in the Old City, triggering an exchange of fire with gunmen. Explosions were also heard in the city.

Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out raids in Nablus in search of members of the Lions' Den group, which emerged in the occupied West Bank last year.

