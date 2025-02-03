Palestinian Presidency Accuses Israel Of 'ethnic Cleansing' In West Bank
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 06:01 PM
The office of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Monday denounced an ongoing Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank, saying it was aimed at "ethnic cleansing" and urging the United States to intervene
In a statement, spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the presidency "condemned the occupation authorities' expansion of their comprehensive war on our Palestinian people in the West Bank to implement their plans aimed at displacing citizens and ethnic cleansing".
In a statement, spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the presidency "condemned the occupation authorities' expansion of their comprehensive war on our Palestinian people in the West Bank to implement their plans aimed at displacing citizens and ethnic cleansing".
"We demand the intervention of the US administration before it is too late, to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against our people and our land," Rudeineh told the Palestinian official news agency WAFA in a statement coinciding with a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington.
The Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank on January 21 aimed at rooting out Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area, which has long been a hotbed of militancy.
