Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Palestinian presidency on Friday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to extend a ground offensive into Rafah, warning it would create another "catastrophe" of forcible displacement.

Netanyahu has ordered military officials to draw up plans for "evacuating" civilians from the southern Gazan city, where half of Gaza's 2.4 million people are sheltering, his office announced.

But Mahmud Abbas's office said Palestinians "will not abandon their land and will not accept being forcibly displaced from their homeland".

It called on the United Nations and the United States to step in to prevent what it said could be a "disastrous escalation", as Israel was warned of the consequences of any move on the overcrowded city.

"The Israeli occupation's move threatens security and peace in the region and the world. This is a blatant violation of all red lines," a statement said.

"The time has come for everyone to bear their responsibility in the face of creating another catastrophe that will push the entire region into endless wars," it added.

For Palestinians, the term catastrophe, or Nakba in Arabic, refers to the exodus of an estimated 760,000 refugees who either fled or were forced from their homes during the 1948 war that accompanied the creation of Israel.

Some 1.2 million people have crowded into Rafah to escape relentless bombardment triggered by Hamas's October 7 assault on southern Israel, with many sleeping in tents and on the streets.