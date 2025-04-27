Palestinian President Abbas Appoints Aide As Potential Successor
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas appointed a close aide as the first ever vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Saturday, positioning him as a potential successor to the veteran leader.
Hussein al-Sheikh was appointed by Abbas, 89, after the vice presidency position was created during a convention held in Ramallah this week.
The new post follows years of international pressure to reform the PLO and comes as Arab and Western powers envision an expanded role for Abbas's Palestinian Authority (PA) in the post-war governance of the Gaza Strip.
"Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas appointed Hussein al-Sheikh as a deputy (vice president) of the PLO leadership," a member of the organisation's executive committee, Wasel Abu Yousef, told AFP.
Founded in 1964, the PLO is empowered to negotiate and sign international treaties on behalf of the Palestinian people, while the PA is responsible for governance in parts of the Palestinian territories.
The PLO is an umbrella organisation comprising several Palestinian factions, but not the militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which are currently at war with Israeli forces in Gaza.
Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim gave the appointment a frosty reception.
"The Palestinian people are not a herd to be imposed upon leaders with dubious history who have tied their present and future to the occupation," he said in a statement.
"Legitimacy is held only by the Palestinian people, and its tools are the rifle for resisting the occupation, and the ballot box. The guardianship over our people is long gone."
Sheikh, 64, is a veteran leader of Abbas's Fatah movement, which dominates the PA, and is considered close to the president.
He spent more than 10 years in Israeli jails in the late 1970s and early 80s, during which he learned Hebrew.
In 2022, he was made the PLO executive committee's secretary-general and head of its negotiations department, a sensitive portfolio, demonstrating his close ties to Abbas.
Abbas also recently appointed him as the head of a committee overseeing Palestinian diplomatic missions abroad.
