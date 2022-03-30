UrduPoint.com

Palestinian President Abbas Condemns Terrorist Attack In Israel's Bnei Brak - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Palestinian President Abbas Condemns Terrorist Attack in Israel's Bnei Brak - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Israel's Bnei Brak, according to a statement published by WAFA news agency.

"Killings of Palestinians and Israelis only lead to further deterioration of the situation, and we all strive to achieve stability, especially since the holy month of Ramadan is approaching, as well as Christian and Jewish holidays," Abbas was quoted as saying.

Abbas also warned in his statement not to use the incident to launch attacks and retaliate against "the Palestinian people by settlers and others."

Earlier, medics said four people died, and another one was in critical condition as a result of a shooting in Bnei Brak in central Israel. According to police, the attacker was killed.

